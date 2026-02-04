SBIFF kicks off, grow house burglary, and new development concerns in Grover Beach

Good morning, Central Coast. We are halfway through the week, take a look at what we are covering on Daybreak:



Active crime scene under investigation in Carpinteria : Authorities are working three active crime scenes in Carpinteria as multiple suspects remain at large following a burglary at a cannabis grow house and related traffic collisions on Foothill Road. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call 9-1-1.

Highway 46 East lane closures begin for PG&E project : A temporary single-lane closure goes into effect at 9 this morning on Highway 46 East between Highway 101 and Buena Vista Drive. PG&E says the closure is part of its Estrella Highline Project to improve power reliability, with additional closures scheduled for February 8th and 22nd.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicks off tonight: Opening night marks the start of the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, featuring more than 200 film screenings, panels, and celebrity award events over the next 11 days. This year's honorees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler, Ethan Hawke, and Sean Penn, though it's not yet known who will attend in person.

A new community survey shows Grover Beach residents are increasingly concerned about growth, development, and the rising cost of housing. City leaders say the feedback will help guide future planning decisions, including zoning, infrastructure, and housing priorities. Officials plan to use the results as they update long-term city goals and policies.

A downtown Santa Barbara office building is being considered for conversion into a hotel as the city continues to reimagine underused commercial spaces. Developers say the project could boost tourism while addressing vacancies in the downtown core. The proposal would still need city approvals before moving forward.

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots came together in Santa Clara ahead of Super Bowl LX festivities. Many say the event is about more than football, bringing people from different teams and backgrounds together. Local businesses are also seeing an economic boost from the influx of fans and visitors.

