School job expo, SLO election changes, and record agriculture in Santa Barbara

It’s Friday! Take a look at what we are following on Daybreak to close out the work week:



Paso Robles bank robbery suspect identified : Paso Robles police are searching for a man accused of robbing the Wells Fargo on Spring Street Wednesday afternoon after allegedly claiming he had a gun and demanding money. Investigators have identified the suspect as Ernesto Noriega Cisneros and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

: Paso Robles police are searching for a man accused of robbing the Wells Fargo on Spring Street Wednesday afternoon after allegedly claiming he had a gun and demanding money. Investigators have identified the suspect as Ernesto Noriega Cisneros and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Paso Robles Police Department. California billionaire tax heads to November ballot : California voters will decide this November whether to approve a one-time tax on the wealthiest residents in the state. The measure would tax Californians with a net worth of at least $1 billion, with most of the revenue going toward health care and the rest supporting food assistance and education.

: California voters will decide this November whether to approve a one-time tax on the wealthiest residents in the state. The measure would tax Californians with a net worth of at least $1 billion, with most of the revenue going toward health care and the rest supporting food assistance and education. Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosting job expo: The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is hiring and holding a two-day job expo starting today at the Souza Student Support Center. The district is recruiting for positions including instructional assistants, student supervision aides, licensed vocational nurses and more, with applicants encouraged to bring a photo ID, resume and diploma or GED.

San Luis Obispo voters will notice a major change in this November's City Council election, with voters now selecting just one council candidate instead of two while the top two vote-getters will still win seats. Two council seats and the mayor's seat are up for election, with the candidate filing period running from July 13 through Aug. 7. The new "Citywide Single Vote" system was adopted following a California Voting Rights Act settlement and does not change how the mayor is elected.

Santa Barbara County's agricultural production hit a record $2.24 billion in 2025, an 11.5% increase from the previous year. Wine grapes surged 24% in value to nearly $88 million despite fewer harvested acres, thanks to higher yields and strong demand, while strawberries remained the county's top commodity. Officials say strong performances across wine grapes, vegetables and strawberries helped drive the record-breaking year.

Morro Bay is set to close escrow on its $3.87 million purchase of the former wastewater treatment plant property it previously shared with Cayucos. City leaders say sole ownership will make it easier to move forward with demolition, redevelopment and future waterfront planning. The purchase also includes other jointly owned assets, including portions of the Morro Dunes RV Park, public beach property, sewer lines and the ocean outfall.