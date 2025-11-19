Sea otter rescue, mom back in court, and appeal denied

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Central Coast. I hope you are enjoying the break in the rain, here is a look at the forecast for the rest of this week.



4.1 quake shakes North SLO County : Residents and businesses are recovering after a 4.1 earthquake hit northern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday morning. Community reporter Dylan Foreman headed to Paso Robles right after it was reported. The quake caused minor damage and no injuries, and police say they received no further damage calls.

Congress moves to release Epstein case files : The House passed a bipartisan bill 427–1 to force the Justice Department to release all case files tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Only Rep. Clay Higgins opposed it. The Senate later agreed to pass the bill once it arrives.

Mother of missing girl back in court: Ashlee Buzzard is back in court today as a judge weighs false imprisonment charges. The case involves Tyler Brewer, a local paralegal who tried helping in the search for her missing daughter, Melodee. Buzzard previously pleaded not guilty and was released under supervision. We'll update you from the courtroom.

The family of 26-year-old Margarito Ventura is calling for answers after his body was discovered off Highway 166 in what authorities are investigating as a homicide. Ventura was found with a gunshot wound, and CHP says the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the public. His sister shared that he had recently expressed fear of being followed. A GoFundMe has been started to help bring his body back to Mexico for burial, and CHP detectives are working with local law enforcement and the DA on the case.

Rescuers in Morro Bay saved an older male sea otter after he was spotted floating near the State Park Marina, visibly underweight and struggling to stay buoyant. According to The Marine Mammal Center, the otter lacked energy and was lethargic. After four attempts, rescuers netted him and transported him to their main hospital in Sausalito for tests, including blood work, x-rays, and ultrasounds, to check for underlying health issues.

The Grover Beach City Council denied a community appeal and approved a new five-story residential building on Rockaway Avenue. The project, by Empire Development, will include 20 housing units and 900 square feet of commercial space. Some residents opposed it, but city leaders said the development aligns with the city’s master plan and zoning rules.