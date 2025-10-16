Shakeout drills, new flights, and parking fees

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is your Morning Minute:



Starting today, visitors at the Pismo Preserve will have to pay for parking. The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County says it's now $5 a day or $50 for an annual pass. Board President Pat Mullen tells KSBY's Makayla Richardson the new fees will help maintain the preserve and ease parking congestion in nearby neighborhoods.

Missing child investigation: The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard. Deputies say the investigation started Tuesday after a school official reported she hadn't been in class for a long time. When investigators went to her home, her mother couldn't give a clear explanation of where Melodee is. Authorities say the last verified sighting of the girl was nearly a year ago.

The Paso Robles school district is trying a new approach to cope with its bus driver shortage: it’s now offering full-time, year-round positions. The district will hire individuals even before they hold a bus license, train them during the first six months, and offer increased pay plus sign-on bonuses. To keep drivers busy when not on route, they’ll also assist with grounds and facility maintenance. The district is starting with three full-time slots, in addition to continuing to recruit for part-time roles.

California has passed a new law banning the practice of declawing cats for aesthetic or convenience reasons. Under Assembly Bill 867, only in cases of medical necessity, like tumors, infections, or severe injury, can a veterinarian perform the procedure. Animal welfare advocates say declawing is an amputation of the last joint of a cat’s toes, with lasting pain and impacts. Alternatives like soft nail caps or providing scratching posts are encouraged instead.

Planning is underway for the Waterman Tiny Home Village project in San Luis Obispo, which couples affordable housing with the restoration of a historic adobe. The plan calls for 20 fully electric tiny homes and refurbishing the adobe structure at 466 Dana Street into a community space, along with a park area. The project has received entitlements and is preparing to submit building permits, with construction expected to begin in summer 2026. Its biggest hurdle remains securing the remaining funding, despite support from donors and local government.