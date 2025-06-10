Shoulder tap operation, new development progress, and 'Save Cuesta Inlet'

It's a foggy start to our Tuesday here on the Central Coast, check out the full forecast to see when it will clear. Here are the top stories from Daybreak today:



Budget deficit hearing: San Luis Obispo County budget hearings continue today as officials work to address a projected $38 million deficit. The county oversees more than 700 programs, many of which are expected to see funding cuts. If you'd like to share your input, public meetings will be held today and Wednesday at 9 A.M. at the County Government Building.

San Luis Obispo County budget hearings continue today as officials work to address a projected $38 million deficit. The county oversees more than 700 programs, many of which are expected to see funding cuts. If you'd like to share your input, public meetings will be held today and Wednesday at 9 A.M. at the County Government Building. Drivers in North County, take note: State Route 41 is fully closed between Highway 46 East and Reef Station through Friday as part of the Highway 46/41 interchange project. Detours are in place, and Caltrans warns drivers to expect delays of up to 90 minutes.

State Route 41 is fully closed between Highway 46 East and Reef Station through Friday as part of the Highway 46/41 interchange project. Detours are in place, and Caltrans warns drivers to expect delays of up to 90 minutes. Summer tunes are just around the corner: Concerts in the Plaza return to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo on June 20th, the first official day of summer. The season kicks off with Moonshiner Collective and opener Vintage Renegades. The series runs 13 weeks, showcasing more than 50 local musicians. You can check out the full lineup here.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department, with help from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, conducted a series of Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operations on May 22, May 29, and June 5 to crack down on alcohol sales to minors. During these stings, supervised minors attempted to purchase alcohol or asked adults to buy it for them. Out of 52 store attempts, two clerks were arrested, one at Vons on Broad Street and another at SLO Ranch Market. One adult was also arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The operations were funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The nonprofit group Save the Cuesta Inlet is working to purchase a 13-acre privately owned property in Los Osos that has served as de facto public access for about 50 years. After years of effort, the owners recently accepted the group’s $735,000 offer, the land’s appraised value, but only with a six-month escrow, meaning the full amount is due by November 29. The group launched its fundraising campaign Saturday and has already raised $328,000, including over $40,000 in just two hours at their kickoff event. Their goal is to preserve the inlet for continued public use, including kayaking, dog walking, and birding.

After years of delays, the Righetti Ranch development and surrounding Orcutt Road community are finally seeing progress toward a long-awaited 12.5-acre multi-use community park. On May 20, the city council approved moving forward with construction bids for phase one, which is estimated to cost $13.7 million and will include playing fields, inclusive playgrounds, shaded seating, restrooms, paths, and parking. Residents, some of whom have been waiting up to five years, are hopeful to see construction begin by the end of the year. Additional features like pickleball and basketball courts may follow if funds allow.

