SLO REP grant, bakery continues legacy, Concerts in the Plaza lineup

Cal Poly welcomes new police chief : Cal Poly swears in its new chief of police today. Robert Plastino brings 27 years of experience from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, where he led executive operations. He says he’s thrilled to join the Mustang community.

A landmark human trafficking case in San Luis Obispo County ends with three people found guilty of trafficking a minor for sex acts. District Attorney Dan Dow announced the convictions of Tremaine Jones, Joshua Murphy, and Heather Hunt. KSBY's Dylan Foreman will have more on the final verdict .

: A landmark human trafficking case in San Luis Obispo County ends with three people found guilty of trafficking a minor for sex acts. District Attorney Dan Dow announced the convictions of Tremaine Jones, Joshua Murphy, and Heather Hunt. KSBY’s Dylan Foreman will have more on the final verdict . Live music & local vibes in Downtown SLO: It’s Friday and that means Concerts in the Plaza! Tonight, catch The Molly Ringwald Project at 6 P.M. in Mission Plaza, with About Time as the opener. Entry is free, with food, drinks, and an afterparty at Libertine Brewing starting at 8.

La Parisienne French Bakery on Morro Bay’s Embarcadero is under new ownership, with Ariane Shimabukuro and her husband recently taking over after relocating from Southern California to Cambria. The longtime bakery, beloved by locals and tourists alike, was passed on after its previous owner retired following more than 20 years in business. Shimabukuro says she’s been warmly welcomed by the community and plans to keep the menu and prices the same. Loyal customers, some visiting for decades, say they’re thrilled the bakery remains open, especially for its famous strawberry croissants, a fan favorite that keeps people coming back for more.

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO REP) has received a $750,000 grant from the Hind Foundation to help outfit its new facility in Downtown San Luis Obispo with state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and technical equipment. The new theater, set to break ground next March on Monterey Street, is a key piece of the city’s planned cultural arts district. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Harris says the donation is a major step forward for the decade-long project. With over $20 million raised so far, including $3.5 million in the past 14 months, the theatre is on track to open its doors in July 2027.

A new federal law dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” signed by President Trump on July 4, is expected to have major impacts in San Luis Obispo County, especially for those relying on food assistance. The bill includes a wide range of provisions like eliminating taxes on tips, border security, and cuts to government spending. But local nonprofits are focused on changes to SNAP benefits, known as CalFresh in California. With more than 30,000 people enrolled in CalFresh locally, and SLO County seeing the fastest growth in enrollment statewide this year, the SLO Food Bank says it’s bracing for an increase in demand. Changes will include stricter work requirements in 2026 and a shift in funding to the states in 2027, which may push more families to rely on the food bank more frequently and more urgently.

