SpaceX morning launch, Memorial Day ceremonies, and prescribed fire operations

Good Tuesday morning, Central Coast. Here are the stories to get you out the door:



Honoring Fallen Service Members: The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation held its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor military members who lost their lives while serving the country. The event featured a flyover by Estrella Warbird planes, a military flag procession with pipes and drums, guest speaker Dick Mason, and traditional tributes including prayer, a wreath presentation, and the playing of Taps.

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation held its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor military members who lost their lives while serving the country. The event featured a flyover by Estrella Warbird planes, a military flag procession with pipes and drums, guest speaker Dick Mason, and traditional tributes including prayer, a wreath presentation, and the playing of Taps. Oceano Memorial Park Playground grand re-opening: The newly renovated playground at Oceano Memorial Park is reopening after several months of construction that began in February. The updated play area includes ocean-themed structures, inclusive ground-level features, and improved drainage, with the community invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at 9 a.m.

The newly renovated playground at Oceano Memorial Park is reopening after several months of construction that began in February. The updated play area includes ocean-themed structures, inclusive ground-level features, and improved drainage, with the community invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at 9 a.m. Kristin Smart case marks 30 years since disappearance: Yesterday marked 30 years since Cal Poly student Kristin Smart disappeared after walking back from an off-campus party with fellow student Paul Flores, who was later convicted of her murder in 2022. Earlier this month, investigators searched Flores’s mother’s Arroyo Grande home using ground-penetrating radar and soil testing, uncovering evidence consistent with human decomposition, though no remains were found.

SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the launch window scheduled for Tuesday morning between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. The mission is expected to carry additional Starlink satellites into orbit, and residents across the Central Coast may be able to see or hear the launch depending on weather and visibility conditions.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor military members who lost their lives while serving the country. The ceremony gave veterans, families, and community members a chance to reflect on sacrifice, remember fallen service members, and come together in a shared tribute of respect and gratitude.

CAL FIRE announced plans to begin prescribed burns in California Valley starting Tuesday and continuing through mid-June as weather conditions allow. Officials say the controlled burns are designed to reduce dry vegetation, lower wildfire risk, and improve overall fire safety in the region, though residents may notice smoke during operations.

