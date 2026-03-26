Street renaming debate, gun found at school, and street vendor crackdown

Good morning, Central Coast. Take a look at the top headlines in our communities this morning:



DUI crash simulation at AHS : Students at Atascadero High School are seeing the deadly consequences of impaired driving through a realistic crash simulation. The “Every Fifteen Minutes” program aims to show how one decision can change lives forever.

: Students at Atascadero High School are seeing the deadly consequences of impaired driving through a realistic crash simulation. The “Every Fifteen Minutes” program aims to show how one decision can change lives forever. Push to rename Chavez Day : California lawmakers are pushing to rename March 31st as “Farmworkers Day” following recent allegations tied to Cesar Chavez. The Senate is expected to vote today after the measure already passed unanimously in the Assembly.

: California lawmakers are pushing to rename March 31st as “Farmworkers Day” following recent allegations tied to Cesar Chavez. The Senate is expected to vote today after the measure already passed unanimously in the Assembly. Cub Scout leader in court: A local Cub Scout leader has pleaded not guilty to child pornography-related charges. Investigators say 46-year-old Michael Schmidt had more than 600 images and is now out on bail.

Santa Maria city leaders are considering renaming Cesar E. Chavez Drive following recent sexual abuse allegations against the labor leader. Residents are split, with some saying the change wouldn’t impact them, while others worry about the difficulty of updating addresses and adjusting after years in the same home. City officials say a name change would be a complex process involving emergency services, mail systems, and could take up to 60 days if approved.

A student is under investigation after deputies say they brought a gun to Pine Grove Elementary School in Orcutt. Another student reported it, and authorities found the weapon unloaded with no ammunition, and no indication of intent to harm. The case remains under investigation as officials work with school leaders on next steps.

Santa Barbara County is stepping up enforcement on unpermitted street food vendors due to growing health and safety concerns. A new task force will conduct inspections, issue violations, and potentially confiscate unsafe food or equipment starting in the coming months. Officials say the goal is to ensure vendors follow proper permitting and food safety rules, not to shut them down completely.