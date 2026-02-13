Sunscreen transparency, local vandalism, and new concert announcement

Happy Galentine’s Day to all the ladies on the Central Coast! It's a day dedicated to friendship and empowering women. Vivian and I are looking forward to celebrate with this lovely forecast she brought us on Daybreak.



: It’s day nine of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with screenings and star power across the city. Highlights include from Guillermo del Toro this morning and an appearance tonight by Kate Hudson, who will receive the Arlington Artist Award. New social spot: Hangar 7 Social House is celebrating its grand opening today with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. The new restaurant aims to be a community hub with Central Coast–inspired food, live music, and events tied to launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A local lawmaker has introduced new legislation aimed at making ocean-safe sunscreen labeling clearer and more transparent for consumers. The bill would require products to clearly list ingredients known to harm marine ecosystems and protect coral reefs. Supporters say the measure will help shoppers make informed choices and protect coastal environments.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a construction site in Solvang was tagged with graffiti that included hateful language and symbols. The vandalism was reported at the development site, prompting police to collect evidence and seek tips from anyone with information. Officials said they’re reviewing surveillance footage and urge anyone who saw suspicious activity to come forward.

Albert, a sweet dog looking for a forever home, is this week’s Pet of the Week featured by Woods Humane Society. Volunteers describe him as affectionate and ready to be a loyal companion for someone special this Valentine’s season. If you’re interested in adopting Albert or learning more about him, visit the shelter’s adoption page or stop by to meet him.