Surfing dogs, polo season begins, and two launches this week

Here is your Monday Morning Minute:



Falcon 9 launches this week : Two SpaceX Falcon 9 launches are scheduled out of Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday and Saturday. Both missions will carry 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

: Two SpaceX Falcon 9 launches are scheduled out of Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday and Saturday. Both missions will carry 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. Roast fundraiser : The Cancer Support Community hosted its 10th Fryers Club Roast, honoring local winemaker Cris Cherry. Proceeds will fund free support programs for families facing cancer in San Luis Obispo County.

: The Cancer Support Community hosted its 10th Fryers Club Roast, honoring local winemaker Cris Cherry. Proceeds will fund free support programs for families facing cancer in San Luis Obispo County. Kayaker dies at Montana de Oro: A kayaker died after being overturned by waves at Montaña de Oro State Park. Crews performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Top dog surfers took over Pismo Beach as part of the World Dog Surfing Championships Exhibition Tour. The event brought in both professional and local dogs, drawing big crowds along the pier and beach. Organizers say the Central Coast stop was a success and plan to bring the event back next year.

The Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club kicked off its new season Sunday. Gates opened at noon, with the main match starting at 3:30 p.m. Matches will continue every weekend through October, with additional Friday events.

Downtown San Luis Obispo hosted its annual Sip ‘n’ Saunter event, bringing together wine lovers from across the region. More than 100 wineries, breweries, restaurants, and retailers participated in the tasting experience. Guests also enjoyed live music, small bites, and shopping throughout the downtown area.