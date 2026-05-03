Top surfing dogs make a stop in Pismo Beach

If you ever visit the Pismo Pier, you have a good chance of catching a surf competition. But these competitors are hanging paws instead of hanging ten.

Meet Rippin Rosie, a local surfer from Santa Cruz who’s been surfing since she was seven months old. Now, at five, Rosie is part of an effort to expand dog surfing down to the central coast.

Steve Drottar is Rosie's owner. He said he's always wanted a dog to surf with him.

“It's just a way to share your experience with your dog," Drottar said. "It's just a really rewarding thing to do, to be able to share a challenge and an accomplishment with you, with your best friend.”

The World Dog Surfing Championships is expanding past their base in the Bay Area to spread the word about dog surfing, ten years after they were established. Organizers chose Pismo Beach because they said it’s the perfect place for a furry friend to surf.

Andre Crump is the founder of the World Dog Surfing Championship.

“You have a surfing culture," Crump said. "You have a really good beach that is great for people to view and come and attend, but also for the dogs to surf. It's a good beach for surfing, but it's also got waves that dogs can also surf.”

Representatives from Pismo Beach said local businesses joined in on the fun, offering different treats for the dogs. Locals and tourists crowded the beach and the Pismo Pier while judges, including KSBY meteorologist Vivian Rennie, evaluated each heat based on a set of categories.

Some surfers quickly became fan favorites, with visitors making last-minute signs to show their support.

Ethan Coover is a student at Cal Poly who heard about the event through social media.

“More people should see this," Coover said. "I mean, this is like, you don't typically go out and surf and see dogs surfing. It's like, that's like next tier.”

Claudia Jensen said this event was put together in two months, and the event was such a success that it will come back next year.

Emma Rhoads works with Jensen for Pismo Beach.

“You have no space on the rail of the pier at all," Rhoads said. "There are so many people up there. The entire beach is obviously covered behind us. It's so rewarding and, so people are just excited."

This is the first time the competition has left the Bay Area. More information about the organization can be found on their website.