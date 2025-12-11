SWAT Team in AG, drone inspections, and Paso Lights funding

Good morning! Check out these stories from Daybreak:



SWAT team arrests Arroyo Grande man during felony investigation: A regional SWAT team surrounded a home on Spruce Street in Arroyo Grande while serving a search warrant tied to a felony investigation out of San Luis Obispo. Officers arrested 61-year-old Christopher Folks on suspicion of felony meth possession, along with prior charges and a probation violation. He’s being held at the SLO County Jail without bail as the investigation continues.

A regional SWAT team surrounded a home on Spruce Street in Arroyo Grande while serving a search warrant tied to a felony investigation out of San Luis Obispo. Officers arrested 61-year-old Christopher Folks on suspicion of felony meth possession, along with prior charges and a probation violation. He’s being held at the SLO County Jail without bail as the investigation continues. PG&E begins drone inspections across North Santa Barbara County: Residents may notice drones overhead in the coming weeks as PG&E inspects power lines and poles in remote areas. The utility says it’s working to identify and fix issues before winter storms arrive. Drone flights will also cover Lompoc, West Santa Maria and Orcutt, and PG&E emphasizes the drones will photograph equipment only, not private homes.

Residents may notice drones overhead in the coming weeks as PG&E inspects power lines and poles in remote areas. The utility says it’s working to identify and fix issues before winter storms arrive. Drone flights will also cover Lompoc, West Santa Maria and Orcutt, and PG&E emphasizes the drones will photograph equipment only, not private homes. Morro Bay selects John Craig as its new city manager: Morro Bay has chosen John Craig as its new city manager after a months-long search. Craig brings 25 years of government experience, most recently as deputy county manager in Los Alamos County, New Mexico. He’ll take over for interim manager Andrea Lueker, who has served since July, and is set to be sworn in on January 13th.

A local nonprofit, Senior Angels of the Central Coast, is working to make sure seniors in San Luis Obispo County feel remembered this holiday season. Started five years ago with just 150 gifts, the organization now aims to deliver 1,000 holiday gifts to residents in care facilities and housing centers, with community drop-off locations like Tribe Coffeehouse helping collect donations. Organizers and care center staff say seeing smiles and throwing holiday parties for the seniors makes all the effort worthwhile.

A preliminary hearing was held for Tyler Grant Stevens, who is charged with the 2024 murder of Todd Pinion after Pinion’s body was found near Santa Margarita. Prosecutors presented evidence including surveillance video of Stevens, Pinion, and another man together shortly before the killing. Detectives also testified about confessions and physical evidence found during the case. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial, and the next court date is set for January 26.

Paso Robles officials are looking for sponsors to help fund the city’s holiday light display in City Park, which stays lit through early January. The “Paso Lights” event, along with a New Year’s Eve concert and bonfire, relies on community donations at various sponsorship levels to keep the festive lights and celebrations going. Residents and businesses can donate through the city to support the seasonal display and related events.