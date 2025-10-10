Tax updates, free cancer screenings, and Burn Relay update

Good morning and happy Friday, Central Coast. Here are the stories we are following this morning:



Firefighters raise $15K for burn foundation : Firefighters from across the Central Coast wrapped up the 33rd annual “Burn Relay,” raising $15,000 for the Lisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation. The event reached around 8,000 children, teaching fire safety and prevention lessons. More activities continue through Saturday for Fire Prevention Week.

Cal Poly students pack up Rose Parade float : Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students loaded their half of the 2026 Rose Parade float onto a trailer today. The float, called "Jungle Jump-Start," will be combined with Cal Poly Pomona's section over the next 12 weeks. It highlights the balance between nature and technology and marks the schools' 77th appearance in the parade.

IRS announces tax updates for 2024 and 2025: The IRS is rolling out changes that could affect federal taxes this year and next. Adjustments are tied to inflation and a new tax law passed in July. Experts say many taxpayers could see modest relief thanks to higher deductions. More details can be found at IRS.gov.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Hearst Cancer Resource Center is offering free mammogram clinics in San Luis Obispo County to help uninsured or underinsured residents access early detection. Between 2017 and 2021, the county recorded 1,375 breast cancer cases; in neighboring Santa Barbara County, there were 1,806. Julie Neiggemann of the center notes that earlier screenings have contributed to a 44 % drop in breast cancer mortality since 1989. Clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks, and interested patients can call (805) 503-9497 or (805) 235-3641 to participate.

A local Nipomo couple has launched a haunted Halloween display called “Nightmare on Thompson,” featuring giant skeletons, creepy clowns, pirates, a haunted dollhouse, a cemetery scene, and more. The attraction is free, open Fridays through Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m. through Halloween, and is located at 1119 North Thompson Avenue. The creators say they started building it back in July and that their favorite part is hearing kids’ reactions when they walk through.

As fall sets in, health officials in San Luis Obispo County are sounding the alarm: flu and RSV are back, and vaccination is key. Deputy Health Officer Rick Rosen recommends getting vaccinated in October and November to prepare for virus activity expected in the winter months. Hospitals have seen a drop in pediatric respiratory hospitalizations since RSV vaccines rolled out, but the risk of overburdened health systems remains. Public health leaders say hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and seeking vaccines through local clinics or pharmacies are all critical steps.

