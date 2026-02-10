Team USA medal count, power plant extension, and the future of oysters on the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast! Team USA wakes up with two gold and two silver medals. Watch with us on KSBY to see if more are on the way. 🏅



Paso Robles considers cannabis delivery changes: Paso Robles leaders are asking for public input on proposed zoning updates that would allow the sale and delivery of medicinal and adult-use cannabis without a physical storefront. A planning commission hearing starts at 6:30 p.m., and community members are encouraged to attend and share comments.

Team USA women’s hockey is back on the ice after a 5-0 win over Switzerland, with each goal scored by a different player. The Americans take on rival Canada at 11:10 a.m. our time, and we’ll have coverage right here on KSBY. SpaceX targeting Wednesday launch: SpaceX plans to send 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit with a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6 p.m. Residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms.

Oyster farmers in Morro Bay are facing new challenges from changing ocean conditions, especially rising temperatures and ocean acidification that can make shell formation harder for young oysters. Researchers from Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal and Marine Science are studying how shifts in pH and other water chemistry changes are affecting local aquaculture. While Morro Bay’s natural water flow helps buffer some of these impacts, farmers are experimenting with solutions like co-planting seagrass to protect shellfish and remain optimistic about adapting to future conditions.

San Luis Obispo County and several local agencies sent a letter to the state legislature backing a proposal to let the Diablo Canyon Power Plant operate up to 20 additional years beyond its current approval through 2030. The letter highlights the plant’s role in providing stable, carbon-free power and asks lawmakers to restore historic tax treatments and support coastal land conservation and access near the facility. While most cities have signed on, San Luis Obispo is drafting its own letter focusing on safety, fiscal fairness, and long-term planning as part of the broader extension discussion.

A long-planned affordable housing development on Schoolhouse Lane in Cambria, known as the Cambria Pines Project, could move forward once developers secure about $10 million more in funding. People’s Self-Help Housing has assembled most of the roughly $30 million needed, including state and local contributions, and the Community Services District has extended its water “intent to serve” for three more years to support the project. When completed, the 33-unit development will serve households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income and aims to be finished within the next three years.