Templeton fire suspect in court, gas prices, and proposed budget cuts

Good morning, check out the stories we are tracking on Daybreak today:



Cheapest gas prices across the Central Coast : Gas prices are showing some signs of relief across the Central Coast. According to GasBuddy, prices were as low as $5.85 in San Luis Obispo, $5.69 in Paso Robles, $5.65 in Santa Maria and $5.55 in Santa Barbara. We'll continue tracking prices at the pump and developments that could impact oil markets and fuel costs.

: Gas prices are showing some signs of relief across the Central Coast. According to GasBuddy, prices were as low as $5.85 in San Luis Obispo, $5.69 in Paso Robles, $5.65 in Santa Maria and $5.55 in Santa Barbara. We'll continue tracking prices at the pump and developments that could impact oil markets and fuel costs. Transportation tax measure heads to supervisors : San Luis Obispo County faces a reported $35 million shortfall for transportation projects, including road repairs, overpasses and public transit services for seniors and people with disabilities. A proposed sales tax measure aimed at closing that gap is headed to the Board of Supervisors on June 16 after a similar effort failed in 2016.

: San Luis Obispo County faces a reported $35 million shortfall for transportation projects, including road repairs, overpasses and public transit services for seniors and people with disabilities. A proposed sales tax measure aimed at closing that gap is headed to the Board of Supervisors on June 16 after a similar effort failed in 2016. Templeton Feed and Grain suspect due in court: One of the suspects charged in connection with the fire that destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain building is scheduled to appear in court today. Michael Joseph Steele, 38, of Morro Bay faces six charges, including child endangerment, conspiracy and multiple fireworks-related offenses.

Thousands of ballots are still being counted following Tuesday's primary election. San Luis Obispo County elections officials say the next batch of results is expected to be released by 5 p.m. Thursday and could include between 15,000 and 20,000 mail-in ballots that arrived just before Election Day.

Santa Maria residents and swim advocates are speaking out against a proposed budget cut that could close the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center for roughly six months each year. Supporters say the facility serves swimmers of all ages, local teams and recreation programs, while city leaders weigh cost-saving measures as part of the budget process.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is joining California Adopt-a-Pet Day by waiving adoption fees for available pets this Saturday. The goal is to help more dogs and cats find permanent homes while creating space in local shelters for animals still waiting to be adopted.