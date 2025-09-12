Water project in Los Osos moves forward, 650 lbs of trash removed from national park, and vehicle recall

Good morning, Central Coast. We’re looking towards a warm up this weekend, here is the full forecast.



Toyota, Lexus and Subaru recall 90,000 vehicles: More than 90,000 vehicles are under recall because of heating and cooling problems. The recall includes 2023 to 2025 models of the Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ, and Subaru Solterra. Officials say faulty HVAC systems can cause defrosters and defoggers to stop working. Owners can visit a dealership for a free software update.

Los Osos is moving ahead with a major water resiliency project to reduce its reliance on groundwater and secure a more reliable supply for the future. The plan centers on a 2.5-mile Water Resiliency Intertie Pipeline, estimated to cost $10–12 million, which would connect the Los Osos Community Services District with Golden State Water and S&T Mutual, linking them to the state water pipeline. Officials say the project would improve water quality, stabilize the groundwater basin, and make the system less vulnerable to outages or emergencies. While ratepayers will see some cost impact, grant funding and long-term loans are expected to ease the burden. The design phase, expected to take at least a year due to environmental and geological challenges, marks one of the largest water projects ever undertaken in the community.

Volunteers hauled away about 650 pounds of trash and debris during a cleanup at Channel Islands National Park on Monday. The full-day effort stretched from Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island to Driftwood Cove on Anacapa Island. Crews removed everything from fishing gear to leftover boat debris, using kayaks and a skiff to transfer the waste to an Island Packers boat, which ferried it back to the mainland. This marks the sixth year of cleanups at the islands, a collaboration between Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Island Packers, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, NOAA, and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. Officials say removing debris is critical to protecting fragile marine ecosystems. Globally, about 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean every year, threatening wildlife, food security, and economies. Future cleanups will be posted on the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Facebook page.

It’s a reopening years in the making in San Luis Obispo. Tackle Warehouse and Riding Warehouse are officially back open after being shut down during the pandemic. The shops had to be rebuilt, restocked, and fully staffed before welcoming customers again. Tackle Warehouse, first opened in 2003, is known for its fishing gear, while Riding Warehouse, around for about a decade, specializes in horse equipment, supplies, and apparel. Both are now housed under one roof. The stores quietly reopened in July, but owners say a grand opening event is still in the works later this year.