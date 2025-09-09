Weed abatement ordinance update, new restaurant, and SpaceX expanding

Good morning, Central Coast! Here is your Morning Minute:



Court appearance in Santa Maria courthouse bombing : 20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire is set to appear in court today on charges tied to last September’s bombing at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria. McGuire has pleaded not guilty in federal court and remains in custody. He faces charges of using a weapon of mass destruction, maliciously damaging a building with an explosive, and possessing unregistered destructive devices.

: 20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire is set to appear in court today on charges tied to last September’s bombing at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria. McGuire has pleaded not guilty in federal court and remains in custody. He faces charges of using a weapon of mass destruction, maliciously damaging a building with an explosive, and possessing unregistered destructive devices. Morro Bay considers stricter weed abatement rules : A proposed update to Morro Bay’s weed abatement ordinance would add new defensible space zones around properties to reduce wildfire risk. City leaders say the change could help get Morro Bay added to the state’s Fire Risk Reduction Community list, potentially lowering insurance rates for homeowners. The City Council will take up the issue Tuesday.

: A proposed update to Morro Bay’s weed abatement ordinance would add new defensible space zones around properties to reduce wildfire risk. City leaders say the change could help get Morro Bay added to the state’s Fire Risk Reduction Community list, potentially lowering insurance rates for homeowners. The City Council will take up the issue Tuesday. SpaceX buys $17 billion in spectrum rights: SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite network by acquiring wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar in a $17 billion deal. The purchase, split between cash and stock, could help deliver high-speed internet to mobile phones worldwide. Following the announcement, EchoStar shares jumped nearly 22% in pre-market trading.

Morro Bay is considering its first update to the weed abatement ordinance since 1997, aiming to reduce wildfire risk with stricter defensible space rules. The proposal creates two zones around properties: 0–30 feet, requiring removal of branches and vegetation near homes, and 30–100 feet, focused on slowing fire spread by cutting grass, trimming trees, and spacing vegetation. Fire Chief Daniel McCrain says the changes reflect modern fire behavior knowledge and could help the city qualify for the state’s Fire Risk Reduction Community list, potentially lowering insurance rates for homeowners. While some residents say the updates are long overdue, others worry about the added burden, especially in an older community. The ordinance will go before the City Council on Tuesday, with a second vote scheduled for September 23.

A new seafood restaurant called 101 Crab is coming to Santa Maria, taking over part of the former Hometown Buffet building on South Bradley Road. According to its website, the restaurant will specialize in seafood boils with shrimp, crab, corn, potatoes, and sausage. An employee from Magic Dragon Asian Cuisine, which shares some of the same owners, said the restaurant is still waiting on permits before opening. The site is part of a larger redevelopment that also includes plans for a Starbucks and car wash at the nearby Original Roadhouse Grill property.

A controversy is unfolding in Orcutt Youth Football after a video showed players using pads at Righetti High School outside of sanctioned practice, leading the Central Coast Youth Football League to hand down sweeping sanctions. Head coach John De Marco, who was not present, was initially banned indefinitely, players and coaches were suspended, and the chapter was barred from All-Star competition. The CCYFL cited bylaws against weekend practices, calling the activity an organized session, while De Marco’s attorney argues it was simply kids playing. Sanctions have since been reduced, De Marco’s ban cut to five years and players allowed to compete in games that won’t count, but tensions remain high, with lawsuits filed, board resignations, and parents pushing for fairness. The new OYFL board says its focus is keeping kids on the field, while a court hearing on the case is set for February 2026, with De Marco seeking a preliminary injunction to finish the season without penalties.

