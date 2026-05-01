Winery warehouse build, parking structure repairs, and an Alzheimer’s screening bill

Let’s get the weekend going with our top stories this Friday:



Winery warehouse in Lompoc : Construction is underway on a new Racines Wine warehouse in Lompoc. The 17,000-square-foot facility will be used for wine production and storage, featuring grapes sourced from the Santa Rita Hills.

: Construction is underway on a new Racines Wine warehouse in Lompoc. The 17,000-square-foot facility will be used for wine production and storage, featuring grapes sourced from the Santa Rita Hills. Parking structure repairs in Santa Maria : A downtown parking structure near Santa Maria Public Library is partially closed for emergency repairs. Officials say a $3 million project on the second level will take four to six weeks, while other parking remains available.

: A downtown parking structure near Santa Maria Public Library is partially closed for emergency repairs. Officials say a $3 million project on the second level will take four to six weeks, while other parking remains available. Bill aims for earlier Alzheimer’s detection: A bipartisan bill could help more families detect Alzheimer’s disease earlier. The proposal would expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage for blood tests to improve early diagnosis and treatment access.

Leaders at the Santa Maria Fairpark are unveiling plans to modernize the aging venue and infrastructure. Proposed improvements include upgrades to facilities, utilities, and overall visitor experience. Officials say the goal is to keep the fairgrounds competitive and better serve the community year-round.

Two longtime staples in San Luis Obispo, F. McLintocks Saloon and Buffalo Pub and Grill, have been listed for sale. The properties include the businesses and their real estate holdings. It’s unclear if the restaurants will continue operating under new ownership.

Voting is now open for the first-ever Dream Dog contest in San Luis Obispo. The competition highlights local dogs while raising awareness and support for animal-related causes. Community members can cast their votes online to help choose the winning pup.