FPPC dismisses Paulding complaint against opponent in supervisor race

The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has dismissed a complaint by San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding who accused his opponent in the upcoming election of a campaign finance violation.

District 4 Supervisor candidate Adam Verdin received two donations of $5,900 from one donor. According to county law, no candidate can accept more than that amount per business, per election.

Paulding alleged Verdin's campaign was taking twice the amount legally allowed, but Verdin claimed the donations were separate – one for the June primary and the other for the November general election.

Explaining its decision, the said in a statement to Paulding, "Under the Political Reform Act, primary and general elections are considered separate elections and contribution limits are applicable per election."

If the race is decided in June and doesn't go to the general election, Verdin said the funds will be returned to the donor.