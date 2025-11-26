‘The essence of Christmas’ in Nipomo could soon change hands

For 65 years, Holloway's Christmas Trees has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Nipomo, drawing families year after year to stroll its rows and take home the perfect tree.

Now, that tradition may be coming to an end.

About two months ago, owners Carl and Debbie Holloway announced plans to sell their business and retire. Last week, their Christmas trees went on sale, sparking heartfelt reactions from longtime customers who can’t imagine the holidays without this festive landmark.

“For years and years, since my kids were really little, they would run around at Christmas time with Holloway hats,” said longtime customer Christine Hobbs. “It was our tradition that we would come here.”

When Hobbs heard the news, her daughter, affectionately nicknamed “Miss Christmas,” texted her, “Mom, what are we going to do? Christmas is over!”

For the Holloways, the farm has been much more than a business. It's been their life’s work, combining agriculture with the magic of the holiday season. Their 12½-acre working tree farm is listed for just under $2 million, and they say the decision to sell comes from wanting to slow down and spend more time with family.

“It’s always been an enchanted time for me and I’m going to miss it, but it’s time,” Carl Holloway said. “This is our retirement. We put all our money in here… we’re going to sell it.”

Many locals see the Holloway farm as an irreplaceable part of the season.

“The essence of Christmas for me relies on places like this, as opposed to buying your tree outside of Target,” said customer Molly Kinnon.

The farm opened for the season last week and is operating as usual. Over the upcoming weekend, the Holloways expect to sell around 800 trees. Over the course of the holiday season, they'll see 30,000 people come to the farm.

“This is a great place. Been a great life,” Carl reflected.

Debbie Holloway says they’ve received numerous calls and had showings for interested buyers, but no formal offer has been made yet. Meanwhile, Carl explained that Holloway's will still be around for a short time, even if the sale does happen, because of extra inventory they'll be looking to sell. Then, they plan on moving to Washington State, where their son lives.

For now, the Holloways plan to savor every moment of what could be their last season — a season filled with fresh air, family traditions, and the magic that has kept Nipomo and the Central Coast coming back for more than six decades.