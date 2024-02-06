Tree service crews were busy in Oceano on Monday clearing both danger and damage

KSBY crews were in Oceano on Monday surveying the damage — one of the many places across the Central Coast where Sunday's strong, gusty winds brought down trees and power lines.

The scene in the city was a common one in just about every community: Tree trimmers working to clear away fallen trees, limbs and other debris — and in some cases, removing trees at risk of falling and causing damage or life-threatening injury.

Bunyon Bros. Tree Service told KSBY these Monterey cypress trees along 23rd Street in Oceano are uprooting and in danger of falling into nearby homes.

“This is next to a mobile home park here and it can smash right through your mobile home," said Bunyon Bros. Tree Service owner Ron Rinell. "And these trees here are uprooting, you can see the crowning around the base of the tree, you can see cracks and it’s also lifting around the base of the tree, and that’s a real obvious sign that something is going to happen soon.“

Rinell said they received at least 40 emergency calls over the weekend.

"There was a period for about half an hour when I received approximately 15 calls for emergencies," he said. "So, it was like immediately ... the sustained winds were loosening things and then all of a sudden we had a couple of gusts that knocked things over.“

While communities across the Central Coast are in cleanup mode Monday, KSBY Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde says our chance for more rain isn't over yet.