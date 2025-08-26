Bussing service that helps students get to after-school programs needs more funding, organizers say

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is teaming up with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to expand after-school programs for local students.

“Unfortunately, there is not a lot of bussing for kids, and most of our schools are on the east side of town," says Meghan Harris, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast's chief operating officer. "So what that means is we have partnered with SLO Safe Ride to make sure that all the kids can come and have a safe and educational experience at our amazing clubhouse.”

Harris says there are over 260 members enrolled at the club, and most of them get there by the buses that the club provides.

“We have a partnership with the school district to serve their kids here after school for the next three years, and we're really excited about that," she said. "Right now, we're really just looking at a way to make bussing feasible for all of these kids.”

Harris says that one year of bussing costs the organization over $300,000, which comes out of their reserves. There is a waitlist for the bus of about 50 students.

Harris says they need the community’s help to keep going.

“We're committed to making sure the kids can get here," she says. "And we really are asking for the community to support us in this vision as well.”

Zach Angles is an Atascadero resident who uses the bus system for his kids. He says that there aren't many options for getting his kids to school, so he's grateful for the program.

“We have another little one in [Winifred Pifer Elementary School] for preschool, and she gets out at 11:15 p.m.," he shares. "A lot of different schedules, so this really just takes a lot of stress off."

“Many weren't sure what they were going to do and how they were going to get their family across town," says Harris. "So getting them here to the Boys & Girls Club has meant a lot to the community.”

You can donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast bus program on the organization's website.