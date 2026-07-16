Carnival rides, food and live music: California Mid-State Fair officially opens

The California Mid-State Fair officially opened for its 80th year on Wednesday afternoon when the ropes to the fairgrounds dropped at exactly 4 p.m, bringing in locals and visitors alike.

It's a family tradition for many people.

“Five years old, I’ve been coming every year,” said Nova Bevier.

Bevier was entering the fair with her daughter and mother.

“Yeah, and now we get to do it together, the next generation,” Bevier said.

Plus, for those thrill seekers, the first day included free carnival rides with admission.

“The one that goes up slow and goes down fast,” said Bevier's daughter, on which ride she wanted to get on.

A bird’s-eye view of the rides at the California Mid-State Fair

Others looked forward to the music, like the Old Dominion concert.

“They’re a great country western group. It’s kind of their roots and we love their music and we’re going to have a great time,” said Glenn Elder of Nipomo.

The full concessions also opened up for the first day.

Elder said he was looking forward to the “adult beverage and kettle corn."

The fair features a variety of concerts, rides, exhibits and livestock at the barns.

Hours for the fair are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday.

The fair will continue through July 26, and you can find more information here.