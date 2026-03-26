City of Paso Robles alerts residents of scam invoice emails

Paso Robles officials issued a warning on Wednesday, alerting community members of scam invoice emails claiming to be from the City's Planning and Community Development Department.

What to Look Out For



Messages coming from planning.prcity@usa.com, Planning-Dpt.cityofelpasoderoblesca@usa.com, or similar email addresses

References to real property addresses and projects

Scammers are reportedly pulling from publicly available information

Fake invoice PDF attachments for various fees

Instructions asking you to reply with a request for invoice settlement advice, and to return a signed invoice and payment receipt via email

False claims that payment is required to proceed with the application and public hearing process

How to Respond if You Receive a Scam Email



Do not reply, click links, or send payment

Verify sender addresses carefully

Note: Official City emails end in @prcity.com, not @usa.com.

Contact the City directly using the verified phone numbers or email addresses listed below

Building Division: (805)-237-3850, building@prcity.com Planning Division: (805)-237-3970, planning@prcity.com Engineering Division: (805)-237-3860, engineering@prcity.com



The City of Paso Robles says it will never ask you to wire or transfer money under any circumstances.

For secure transactions and services, always use Paso Permits (Accela).

The City asks that you stay vigilant and share this information to help protect other community members.