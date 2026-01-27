City of Paso Robles invites the community to shape the future of new airport logo

After 50 years, the City of Paso Robles is in search of a new airport logo. The city is inviting residents to a public workshop on February 12, giving community members an opportunity to share feedback on possible design concepts and discuss what they value most about the local airport.

Participants will also review airport logos from across the country and offer input on how Paso Robles should be visually represented.

Officials say community input will play a “key role” in shaping the airport’s visual identity as the city works toward creating a logo that reflects both the character of Paso Robles and the future of the municipal airport.

The drop-in workshop will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the airport terminal, located at 4900 Wing Way. City staff and project consultants will be available throughout the evening to guide discussions and collect community feedback.

