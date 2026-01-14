Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Paso Robles to honor Dr. King with a Day of Celebration and Service

John Rous/AP
FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. (AP Photo/John Rous)
The City of Paso Robles' annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration & Service is an event for community members to unite on Monday, January 19, in remembrance of a historical figure who made a lasting impact.

The day will begin with a morning celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. It will feature guest speakers and musical performances that reflect Dr. King’s message and impact. Near the gazebo at Downtown City Park (11th and Park Street) will be an open space for families and loved ones to spend time together on their day off from work and school.

MLK once said that “Everybody can be great, because everyone can serve”. People of all ages are invited to emulate his message by serving the community on this day. People can register for two service projects: a care package service project at the Paso Robles City Library and a mulch beautification service project at Robbins Field, both lasting 90 minutes.

To top it off, a luncheon and commemorative gift will be provided for all registered volunteers. Registration and additional details are available online at www.prcity.com/mlk.

