Country artist Bailey Zimmerman added to California Mid-State Fair's 2025 concert lineup

The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that country singer Bailey Zimmerman will perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Wednesday, July 23.

Special guests Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge will start the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $52 to $127 and will be available on the fair's website via Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

Bailey Zimmerman’s debut album “Religiously,” includes the No. 1 singles “Rock and a Hard Place” and “Fall in Love.”

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

