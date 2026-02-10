DUI charges filed against former Paso Robles High School principal

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against a former Paso Robles High School principal arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last fall.

According to the criminal complaint, charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher were filed Friday against Megan Fletcher.

The charges stem from a Nov. 10, 2025 incident where, according to a Paso Robles Police Department report, Fletcher was suspected of driving to school after having consumed alcohol.

Slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on Fletcher and in her office were reported by staff and later by the investigating officer, a Paso Robles Police Department report of the incident states.

The report states a school resource officer confirmed Fletcher had driven herself to school that morning and surveillance footage also showed her arrival.

According to the report, a breathalyzer test taken late that morning showed a BrAC of .244%. One taken three minutes later showed a BrAC of .250%. Another one administered about 5.5 hours later, around 4:44 p.m., came back with a BrAC of .11%, according to the report.

The investigating officer states in the report, “given the short time between her arrival and exiting the vehicle, combined with the fact that no alcoholic beverages were located in her vehicle or office, it is improbable that Fletcher could have consumed enough alcohol after arriving at the school to reach a BRAC of .255% approximately three hours later,” going on to state it’s believe she drank prior to getting into the vehicle.

Fletcher reportedly told officers she last consumed alcohol the night prior. She was released to a family member after booking.

According to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Fletcher and the district entered into a resignation agreement, which was approved by the Board of Trustees on Nov. 18.

The agreement shows Fletcher was on paid administrative leave through Nov. 30, 2025, and on unpaid leave from Dec. 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. A $40,000 payment was also provided to Fletcher, who is receiving full health and welfare benefits through June 30, 2026.

The resignation agreement also states it is not an admission of liability, fault or wrongdoing by Fletcher or the district.

Fletcher had been principal at Paso Robles High since the 2023-24 school year, where her employment agreement shows her salary at just under $140,000.

Mike Susank, the high school’s athletic director, is serving as interim principal for the remainder of the school year. It’s not known when the district will move forward with its search for a new principal.

KSBY spoke with Fletcher over the phone on Dec. 4. She said she's looking forward to moving past this incident and asked for privacy for her and her family. KSBY's call on Monday went unanswered.

Fletcher is due in court to be arraigned on the latest charges on Wednesday.

