GPS inventors honored at Paso Robles event

The GPS Heritage and Space Innovation awards program was hosted at the Estrella Warbirds Museum to honor local GPS and aerospace pioneers Bradford Parkinson and the late Michael Yarymovych.

Friday's event also highlighted the Parkinson Yarymovych scholarship, worth $5,000, through the Paso Robles Rotary Club.

It supports students who are pursuing STEM and aerospace-related fields to inspire the next generation of innovators.

The event was hosted as the City of Paso Robles works towards another aerospace goal: building its own spaceport.