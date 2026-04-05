Highway 101 overnight lane closures at Wellsona Road scheduled April 7-9

The ongoing project to construct an undercrossing and frontage road near the intersection of Highway 101 and Wellsona Road will result in alternating lane closures in both directions of the highway next week.

The project includes a 112-foot-long bridge and frontage road that will connect the undercrossing beneath Highway 101 with Wellsonsa Road, which Caltrans says will eliminate the need for motorists to make left turns across traffic.

Calstrans District 5 Contruction crew working on the new undercrossing beneath US 101, just South of Wellsona Road.

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. One lane will remain open in both directions during this time.

The closure will not directly impact access from Wellsona Road to Highway 101. Southbound motorists will have direct access to Wellsona Road (west), while northbound motorists can access it via a detour. Wellsona (east) will remain accessible via detour for southbound motorists and directly via the right-turn lane for northbound motorists.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of April.