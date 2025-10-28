Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hundreds of kids attend Halloween event at Paso Robles assisted living facility

Organizers say about 500 children dressed up for the 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Creston Village.
Creston Village kicked off the Halloween week by bringing back its "Trunk-or-Treat" event for the second year in a row.

Residents, staff, families and volunteers turned their car trunks into Halloween displays and handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Meanwhile, parents had the chance to enjoy hot dogs and drinks.

Officials with the Paso Robles assisted living facility estimate 500 kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes and attended Monday's event.

"We are amazed by the turnout (...) lots of great kids, and it lights up the residents' nights," said Creston Village executive director Adam Bramwell.

Bramwell says approximately 105 grandparents live at Creston Village, and they love when kids stop by to visit.

This year's "Trunk-or-Treat" event also aimed to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease, according to organizers.

Creston Village collected donations at the event for its Alzheimer's walk in November.

