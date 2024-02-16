Watch Now
Jelly Roll to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

Posted at 11:36 AM, Feb 16, 2024
Country star Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $65 to $180 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 23. Visit MidStateFair.com to purchase tickets.

Jelly Roll is best known for his songs "Son of a Sinner," "Need a Favor," and "Save Me." In 2023, he won a CMA Award for "New Artist of the Year" and received two Grammy nominations for "Best New Artist" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

