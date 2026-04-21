Last chance to attend ECHO's 2026 Empty Bowls event and give back

If you missed the first event, ECHO will host its second Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday, April 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles.

Attendees can enjoy live music, handcrafted soups, and select a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted ceramic bowl to take home, while also supporting the community.

For more than 25 years, ECHO has provided food, shelter, and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Last year alone, the organization helped more than 300 individuals find shelter. With two Empty Bowls events planned this year, ECHO hopes to support even more people in the community.

Tickets and additional event information are available at ECHO’s website.

