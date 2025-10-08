Local winery grant allows kids to play basketball for free at Paso Robles High School

There are more opportunities for more kids in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, as a local basketball program is now able to coach up to 40 kids for free on the court.

For the past several weeks, between 60 to 65 kids in 3rd through 8th grades have been participating in drills, learning new skills, and playing games at the direction of the 3Ball Academy program at Paso Robles High School.

“We're always willing to help players no matter where they live," said 3Ball Founder Mike Wozniak. "We really, genuinely teach our players in any gym at any time. You need these transferable skills in order to become good basketball players, but more importantly, good people.”

Wozniak is a Cal Poly Hall of Famer, created 3Ball Academy in 2003, and is now giving kids in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District a chance to play.

“I think it's great," Becca Mora said. "I think we can use a lot more of this kind of stuff for kids and to bring them all together and collaborate.”

Through JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery's $10,000 community grant, 40 kids are able to attend the five-week-long clinic for free. JUSTIN's Sr. Director of Grower & Community Relations, Molly Scott, explained that the 3Ball Academy checked all the boxes for earning this grant.

“There were so many aspects that they were accomplishing, getting the youth out for wellness activities, providing leadership skills, coaching, building confidence amongst our youth," she explained.

David Barkmann was in attendance Monday night, explaining that for one of the kids, it was life-changing.

“The simple fact that he's learning skills that he hadn't thought possible at this stage," Barkmann stated, adding that he wishes there were more opportunities for kids in the area to play sports and socialize.

Wozniak said he hopes to bring the program back in the spring, giving more kids in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District free access.

“3Ball always has that balance of helping not only through sponsorship endeavors, but also the other businesses giving back to what they believe in, which is helping young people get better in sport," Wozniak said.

The Monday clinics are run by 3Ball coaches like Justin Lourenco, who works with kids of varying skill levels, giving them a chance to exert some energy, compete and form relationships.

“It's an outlet that he's never had before, an organized outlet in any case, and hopefully it awakens him to other experiences in life," Barkmann added.

The clinic continues through October 20 at Paso Robles High School. To sign up, you can visit here.