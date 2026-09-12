Man arrested after firing shots at a group near a Paso Robles park, police say

Officers with the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near Larry Moore Park on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located several victims aged 17 to 23. Officials say they were socializing near their cars when a man approached them and fired several shots from a handgun, then fled the scene. However, no one was injured.

The department says they identified the suspect as 49-year-old Michael Sobodtka, a resident of Paso Robles. When they later contacted Sobodtka, he was involved in an unrelated incident. Officials say he tried to fight with the officers but was safely taken into custody, and the gun was confiscated.

Sobodtka was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges including Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting an Officer, and Domestic Violence. He is being held without bail. Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.