Mid-State Fair opens doors a day early for Chris Stapleton concert

For the first-time ever, the California Mid-State Fair opened its doors one day early for a pre-fair show, and many took advantage of the opportunity.

“We’ve been to multiple concerts here and to see Chris Stapleton is amazing,” said Russ Hans, visiting from Benicia.

Some locals were also able to snag tickets to the highly anticipated concert.

“We’ve been trying to get tickets for years. We had tickets during Covid and then they rescheduled it. We couldn’t make it, so this has been in the making for many years," said Briana Dickey, Paso Robles resident.

Although the rides weren't up and running and most of the buildings were closed, some concessions and bars were open for people to enjoy.

“It worked out pretty well because we were able to come in and still get some food and the drinks but without as much of the crowd," said Justin Dickey.

While most people were heading into the arena for the concert, others were staying back and listening to the music from the fairgrounds.

“As soon as tickets went on sale, I was online early and tried to get in but it sold out so quickly, and then when we found out they were going to have this option available, we talked about it and we said, you know, let's come on down and check it out," said Tim Brown.

Some visitors said they would like to see pre-fair shows offered more often.

“I don’t know why they don’t do a few more. I mean, the opportunity of other country stars,” said Chris Rodriguez of Santa Maria.

Regardless if fans were listening in the arena or hanging out on the green, everyone was looking forward to hearing their favorite song.

“Tennessee Whiskey is the song, of course,” Brown said.

The fair officially kicks off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.