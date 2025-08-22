Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Paso Robles man found dead in crashed vehicle in Kern County

A neighbor reported David Peterson missing on August 7.
Paso Robles police
David Peterson was reported missing on Aug. 7, 2025.
An 86-year-old man from Paso Robles who was reported missing two weeks ago has been found dead.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, Caltrans workers found David Peterson’s vehicle in a ravine near Highway 58 and 7 Mile Road in Kern County on August 21. Investigators responded and found Peterson dead inside.

A neighbor reported Peterson missing on August 7, and a statewide Silver Alert was issued through the California Highway Patrol.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Peterson left his home late in the evening on August 5.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision; however, no foul play is suspected in Peterson’s death.

