'Nightmare From Main St.' marks 15 years of scares in Paso Robles

On Friday, community members flocked to Paso Robles to test their courage at Nightmare From Main St.

The 6,000 sq. ft. haunted house is celebrating 15 years of scares on the Central Coast.

This year, organizers say it features 20 "terrifying" rooms, including the "Michael Myers Room of Horror" and the "Winchester House Room."

Templeton High School junior Gia Ochandorena is featured in the latter, where she tells KSBY she plays a "dead little girl."

Ochandorena is part of her school's theater department and says she's been participating in Nightmare From Main St. for the past 3 years.

"I keep coming back because I love scaring people — I think it's so much fun — and it's a really great community. "

Ochandorena and her fellow actors are all volunteers. Nightmare From Main St. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3), and organizers say it was created to give back to the local community.

If you're feeling brave, there's still time to visit the haunted house.

Nightmare From Main St. is set to return on Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 1, and will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. each night.

On Nov. 1, "Total Darkness Tours" will be offered, where all the lights will be turned off and visitors can only use a flashlight.

The haunted house is located at 828 14th St. in Paso Robles.

Tickets cost $20 per person.