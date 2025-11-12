Paso Robles children's theater group to perform 'The Sound of Music'

Final rehearsals are underway at a local children's theater as cast members prepare to debut their version of "The Sound of Music" this weekend in Paso Robles.

30 advanced performers with Applause Children's Theater, also known as ACT, will be featured in the shows. Theater staff say the production is in celebration of "The Sound of Music's" 60th anniversary.

KSBY stopped by rehearsals on Tuesday and caught up with ACT founder and director Vicky Mullin to learn more about what theater-goers can expect.

"You're going to be laughing, you're going to be crying, you're going to leave just feeling wonderful. And you're going to forget that they're kids up there. You'll be just so taken away by what they have accomplished on that stage and the voices you hear come out of them," Mullin said.

Three shows are set for this weekend at the Christian Life Center in Paso Robles. The first is Friday at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, there will be two more at 1 and 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at applausechildrenstheater.com.