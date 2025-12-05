Paso Robles High School principal resigns following DUI arrest

A Paso Robles principal arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last month has resigned from her position.

According to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Paso Robles High School Principal Megan Fletcher and the district entered into a resignation agreement, which was approved by the Board of Trustees on Nov. 18.

Mike Susank, the high school’s athletic director, will serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year.

“The District’s priority at this time is to support Mr. Susank and ensure PRHS students, families, and staff feel supported during this transition,” a district spokesperson told KSBY, adding that the district “expects to move forward with the process for selecting a permanent principal at a later date.”

KSBY spoke with Fletcher over the phone on Thursday. She said she's looking forward to moving past this incident and asked for privacy for her and her family.

Paso Robles police said Fletcher’s Nov. 10 arrest came after school district staff notified the department’s school resource officer that the principal was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The officer made contact with Fletcher and determined that she had driven to the high school campus that morning while under the influence.

Fletcher was reportedly taken into custody and transported to the police department for processing. She was released after booking.

Police said there were no traffic collisions or injuries involved.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District said Fletcher was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, adding that, "At no point was there any danger to students or staff. The campus remained safe, and school operations continued without interruption."

Fletcher had been principal at Paso Robles High since the 2023-24 school year.

As of Dec. 4, no criminal charges had been filed, according to court records.