Paso Robles launches first-of-its-kind homelessness tracking dashboard

The City of Paso Robles launched its Community Impact and Response Dashboard two weeks ago, an online tool that measures homelessness, public safety, and environmental health with the goal of improving outcomes.

Ashlee Hernandez, City Homeless Services Manager, said the dashboard gives residents an overview of what the city is doing to respond to homelessness.

The dashboard tracks progress in three categories:



Housing stability and navigation support

Clean and resilient public spaces

Community safety and emergency response

"Everybody's always collected data in their own way," Hernandez said. "It took about a year for us to decide what data we wanted available, what we felt would be transparent for the community."

Local departments, service providers, and county agencies provide the data that power the dashboard. This includes:



ECHO

Paso Robles Fire & EMS

Paso Robles Police Department

Community Action Team

County of San Luis Obispo

Paul Patti, Paso Robles Fire Marshal Battalion Chief, shared how they gather this data.

"So our role in this dashboard is to collect data from the EMS and fire side and to compile the information into a usable format to be able to submit to our homeless services coordinator to be able to add to the dashboard," Patti said.

You can find the dashboard HERE.