Paso Robles launches youth clinics to bring beach volleyball and water polo to local students

New multi-sports clinics will be giving Paso Robles students earlier access to sports like beach volleyball and water polo.

The youth program is getting ready to hit the courts in Paso Robles, giving local students the chance to try several sports, some of which are relatively new to the area.

But finding the right sport and being able to afford it can be a challenge.

Now, this new program is hoping to change that.

“Getting down to an area where these sports are available, sometimes doesn’t make a lot of sense to for families, so bringing these types of programs right into our community offers access and removes that financial barrier,” said Paso Robles parent Amanda Higgins.

The Paso Robles Youth Sports Clinics piloted the program with just basketball last year. This time around, it’s running it back with basketball but kicking it off with two other sports in mind - beach volleyball and water polo.

The goal is simple: take students in fourth through eighth grades off the bench and get them in the game for a chance to learn, compete and discover a sport they may not otherwise have access to.

“Not every student has this opportunity to participate in a club sport, just due to travel, expenses or, you know, proximity of where the practices are taking place,” said head volleyball coach Jamie Heinbach. “Being able to be a part of this is really special to help develop these local kids in our community.”

The program is being funded through a JUSTIN Community Grant and is partnering with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Paso Robles High School.

That partnership means students can learn from experienced coaches, while using the high school’s athletic facilities — two that just opened last year — right in their own community.

“We’re the natural host, because we are a community facility,” said Paso Robles High School Principal Mike Susank. “We want our facilities to be available to our students and our families.”

Organizers say that local access is especially important for beach volleyball and water polo — sports that have traditionally had little to no youth opportunities in Paso Robles.

“It’s unique to have access to beach volleyball, water polo and basketball in the north county area,” Higgins said. “It’s just not something that has wide club appeal.”

Local organizations, including Dig Deep Beach Volleyball and 3Ball Basketball Academy, will lead the clinics.

And it’s not just about learning how to shoot, pass or serve. Coaches will also focus on teamwork, confidence and mental resilience — skills that can carry well beyond the court.

“We use sports as a way to achieve our greater goal, which is trying to develop, you know, just great human beings,” Susank said. “We want to use whatever avenue we can, ‘cause we know that what we’re doing is we’re sending out in the community, really, the future leaders of our community.”

The first clinics will take place on the beach volleyball courts at Paso Robles High School on Sept. 16, 23 and 30.

Amanda Higgins

Scholarships are also available for eligible Paso Robles Joint Unified School District students.

With scholarships available and limited spots, families are encouraged to sign up now.

