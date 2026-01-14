Paso Wine Fest offers Early Bird discounts for its Grand Tasting Event

The Paso Wine Fest, presented by STRAUSS, will take place May 15-17, 2026, bringing people to Paso Robles for a weekend celebrating regional wine, food and community.

The main event, the Grand Tasting, is scheduled for noon on May 16 at the Paso Robles Event Center. It will feature tastings from more than 100 Paso Robles wineries.

“Our goal with Paso Wine Fest is not only to bring visitors to the region, but to also create a welcoming gathering place for locals to connect and have fun together while experiencing all there is to offer in Paso Robles Wine Country," said Wine County Alliance representative Krista Smith.

A discounted “Locals Only” ticket option is available to San Luis Obispo County residents through Friday, Feb. 28. Tickets must be purchased in person at participating chamber offices with proof of residency. Organizers say the program is intended to recognize and thank community members for supporting local Paso Robles wineries and related businesses.

For non-San Luis Obispo County residents, early spring pricing will be offered at a second-tier discount from March 1 through April 30. General admission tickets purchased closer to the event will be available from May 1 through the day of the festival.

More broadly, the Paso Robles wine industry and wine tourism have economic, fiscal and social impacts on San Luis Obispo County. The industry supports approximately 9,000 local jobs, generates $327.8 million in tax revenue, and accounts for 37% of the city’s General Fund, according to Paso Robles American Viticultural Area data.

“Paso Robles Wine Country brings in 2.5 million visitors each year and Paso Wine Fest has been a key attraction for more than 40 years — over 3,500 tickets were issued for Paso Wine Fest in 2025,” Smith said.

Festival organizers say the weekend is designed to highlight the region’s culture and community. Additional events throughout the weekend include live music, local beer and distilled spirits tastings, vineyard tours and other ticketed experiences.

For more information on tickets and a full schedule of events, visit pasowine.com.