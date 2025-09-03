Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Program helps Paso Robles locals fireproof their home for free

The San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are teaming up to help Paso Robles residents 'fireproof' their homes through their Free Chipping Program.

This program is funded by the state of California to promote wildfire preparedness.

A total of 50 homes will have a licensed contractor create and maintain a 100-foot defensible space around their property.

To qualify, homes must be located within the Moderate to High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, which are highlighted in red.

Shown in map highlighted in red 'Moderate to High Fire Hazard Severity Zone' (Source: City of Paso Robles)

The chipping service will take place from September 22 through September 23. Residents are encouraged to sign up before building their piles to ensure all material meets program requirements.

You can reserve your chipper day at the SLO Safe County Fire Safe Council website.

