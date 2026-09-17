Portion of Hwy 101 in Paso Robles shut down after pursuit ends in crash and officer-involved shooting

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A shooting involving officers and crash resulting from a reported pursuit has closed a portion of Highway 101 in Paso Robles.

Traffic cameras in the area show the southbound lanes of the highway fully blocked. California Highway Patrol says signs warning drivers of the closure have also been activated.

According to the CHP's Traffic Incident Page, the vehicle involved in a pursuit with officers crashed into another vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway near the Pine Street off-ramp shortly before 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

AlertSLO sent out notifications stating, "Due to police activity in Paso Robles, the SLO County Sheriff's Department has closed southbound HWY101 at Spring St. in Paso Robles. Please stay out of the area until further notice."

KSBY Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Paso Robles on Sept. 17, 2026

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has since confirmed that this incident also involved a police shooting.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries, or exactly what led to this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

