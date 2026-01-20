Road construction begins this week on Paso Robles’ west side

Street work will begin the week of January 19 in several west side Paso Robles neighborhoods as the city launches its annual Westside Fiberized Slurry Project. The first phase of the project is projected to be complete by early February, according to city officials.

The first phase of the project will focus on concrete improvements and localized dig-out repairs at the following locations:



Maple and Pacific

8th Street and Olive Street

9th Street and Olive Street

North side of 13th Street between Vine Street and Spring Street

During this phase, traffic control signs and temporary no-parking zones will be posted to manage construction activity. According to the city, this work is intended to address drainage issues and prepare roadway surfaces before the application of the fiberized slurry seal later in the project. Fiberized slurry seals create a roadway surface that can withstand higher traffic levels and are commonly used on frequently traveled streets.

The project is part of the city’s ongoing street maintenance program. City officials said treatments such as slurry sealing help preserve pavement conditions and can prevent the need for full street reconstruction in the future.

Residents with questions or concerns about the project may contact the Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

