Roving 9/11 memorial takes place in Paso Robles

Community members in Paso Robles took the time to remember the victims of 9/11 25 years later. On Friday afternoon, people from Highlands Church played bagpipes at several locations in Paso Robles, saying it was a roving 9/11 memorial/

Organizers say some of the parks included were Barney Schwartz Park, Downtown City Park, and others.

They also took the opportunity to help spread the word about the stair climb memorial event hosted by the Paso Robles Fire Department. That event will be held at the Mid-State Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 12. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.