SLO County children's dental clinics see benefits from technology upgrades

Officials at Tolosa Children's Dental Center say new technology is improving efficiency and accessibility for both staff and patients.

The organization received a $28,000 grant from the Justin Community Grants Program last year. That money was used to upgrade IT systems at its two clinics in San Luis Obispo County, including adding online appointment scheduling and enabling credit card payments.

"If we can make an impact right here in our very own backyard, we can all become stronger," said Molly Scott, Senior Director of Grower & Community Relations for Justin Vineyards & Winery. "Being in the community and being in the wine industry, we know that it's really important right here in Paso Robles to continue to invest in the families that help all of our businesses grow."

"We're so grateful to have the partnership with Justin Winery. And, you know, the upgrades that have happened right here in Paso Robles to serve families and to better serve our patients is just really incredible," said Alexandra Chamberlain, Tolosa Children's Dental Center Executive Director.

The clinics also introduced AI to help expand telehealth services and say expanded translation services have led to an increase in Mixteco families served.

