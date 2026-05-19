Volunteers needed at Paso Robles' annual 4th of July celebration

Paso Robles is hosting its annual 4th of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and is looking for community members who can help make this event a success.

This year’s program includes a variety of family activities beginning at 4 p.m., along with a Family Fun Zone. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy food, two live bands, and fireworks.

To make this event possible, the city needs approximately 25 volunteers. Volunteers may assist in areas such as lake monitoring, parking assistance, and crowd control. Shifts are two hours long.

In addition to free admission to the event, volunteers will receive premium parking, a meal voucher, and a special event T-shirt.

Those interested in volunteering can submit an online application at PRCity.com.

