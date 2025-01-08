'We're not done': Creston Road project engineer addresses public's concerns

Phase 1 of the Creston Road construction project in Paso Robles is expected to be complete by next January. Project Engineer Ditas Esperanza recently discussed the project's timeline and progress with KSBY News reporter Lindsie Hiatt.

Esperanza explained that when the city originally went to bid for the project, they struggled to find a contractor willing to take it on. When they did find a contractor, one of the contractor’s stipulations was that they would have ample time to complete the work.

Esperanza said that time is necessary given the task of taking out and putting in new road, rather than making simple surface repairs.

“We have to fix what’s underneath before we can fix what’s above," she added.

That includes issues related to the sewer, water main, and storm drains.

In a recent email to KSBY News, one Paso Robles resident raised concerns about the project's timeline as well as sections of the construction where the sidewalk was only "half done."

“The whole purpose of the corridor improvement is to improve and to put sidewalks on both sides," Esperanza said. "Yes, there’s areas where it’s not complete because we’re not done.”

After Phase 1 — which includes the area from South River Rd. to Orchard Dr. — wraps up, the city estimates Phase 2 of the project — Orchard Dr. to Niblick Rd. — will take an additional two years to complete.